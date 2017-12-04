Easter egg hunts scheduled Saturday in Rantoul

RANTOUL — Rantoul area youngsters will have two chances to gather Easter eggs Saturday, April 15.

The CORE Group will hold its annual Easter egg hunt at noon at the south end of Wabash Park.

The area will be divided into four age groups. Prize slips will be placed in some of the plastic eggs.

The Easter Bunny will be on hand.

And then at 12:45 a.m., a community Easter egg hunt will be hosted by the Rantoul Church of the Nazarene, 603 E. Grove Ave.

That egg hunt is for birth-11 years of age.

Both events are open to everyone.



