FISHER — April marks year No. 14 that the Fisher Free Book Exchange has been serving the local community and surrounding area.
No cards to purchase or fees to pay. Bring some in; take some out. Available are hard cover and soft cover books by favored authors.
Fisher Free Book Exchange is located at the corner of Sangamon and Third streets.
It is open each first and third Monday of the month 3-6:30 p.m. or by appointment. A tip jar and sales from a rummage table help to cover the utilities.
There are coffee and cookies every book day. The public is welcome to check out the large selection of reading material.
Contact Nancy at 217-897-6544 with questions.
