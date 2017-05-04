Home » News » Living

Fisher Book Exchange begins year No. 14

Wed, 04/05/2017 - 12:00am

FISHER — April marks year No. 14 that the Fisher Free Book Exchange has been serving the local community and surrounding area.  

No cards to purchase or fees to pay. Bring some in; take some out.  Available are hard cover and soft cover books by favored authors.

Fisher Free Book Exchange is located at the corner of Sangamon and Third streets.  

It is open each first and third Monday of the month 3-6:30 p.m. or by appointment. A tip jar and  sales from a rummage table help to cover the utilities.  

There are coffee and cookies every book day. The public is welcome to check out the large selection of reading material.

Contact Nancy at 217-897-6544 with questions.

Categories (2):News, Living

Comments

Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments

parneii23 wrote 23 hours 14 min ago

very nice site

results 2017exam result  | exam results