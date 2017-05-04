Cookout Saturday to benefit food bank

RANTOUL — Rantoul Masonic Lodge and Rantoul County Market will sponsor a charity event to benefit Rantoul food bank at Community Service Center.

A cookout and Hope Bag sale will be held from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at County Market.

The cookout, sponsored by the Masons, will include a pork chop sandwich, chips and drink for $5.

The Hope Bag sale, sponsored by County Market, is a bag of food donated by the store for $4.99. People can either donate the food to the food bank or take it with them.

One hundred percent of the proceeds go to the food bank.



