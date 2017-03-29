Raminator part of show set for State Farm Center

CHAMPAIGN — The Hall Brothers Raminator, based in rural Thomasboro, will be among the monster trucks that will be duking it out at the State Farm Center and will be getting crushed.

Tickets are now on sale for the Monster Truck Nationals, set for April 22 at State Farm Center.

Four All-American monster trucks will compete for the gold medal in what event organizers describe as “car-crunching, gravity-defying, earth-shaking action.”

For monster truck fans, you may recognize the Raminator, swamp creature Tailgator, Bigfoot, Transaurus and Extreme Diesel.

Everyone with a paid admission gets a free pass to the pit party, two hours before the performance. At the party, the Monster Truck Nationals drivers give autographs and pose for photos.

