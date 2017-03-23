Garden Club to hear from master gardener

RANTOUL — Members of the Rantoul Garden Club invite anyone interested in gardening and especially learning how to prepare for tasty tomatoes to its Monday, March 27, meeting.

The meeting, which begins at 6:45 p.m., will be at the Rantoul Recreation Building, 1003 E. Flessner Ave.

The speaker will be Trent Hawker, program coordinator for the Ford-Iroquois Master Gardeners, East Central Illinois Master Naturalists and the Money Mentor Program.

He has attended the University of Illinois, majoring in agriculture.

Hostesses are Teresa Fabry and Marcia Jackson.

The officers for the 2017-18 year will be announced and installed.

The District IV meeting was held March 17 with Twin City Garden Clubs hosting. Attending were Joan Weichel, president of Rantoul club, and Leonard and Lorraine Wirges.

Rantoul Garden Club meetings are open to the public. More information is available by calling 892-2318.



