Friday deadline for vet recognition forms for March 31 USO dance

RANTOUL — The USO dance veteran recognition forms are due this Friday, March 24.

Make reservations for the USO dance, which will be held Friday, March 31, at the Rantoul Club (Knights of Columbus). Reservations can be made online at rantoulchamber.com under Resources and Events or call the RACC office at 217-893-3323.

The event is a salute to local veterans. There will also be a live dessert auction, Big Band sounds from the RTHS jazz band and a fundraiser for local student scholarships.

This will be the fourth year sponsoring the event by RACC, Rantoul Rotary Club and Rantoul Exchange Club.

Joining the efforts to support local veterans and raise funds for student scholarships is the Regional Veterans Memorial, VFW Post 6750, American Legion Post 287 and American Legion Post 71.

