Special food distribution March 25 in Rantoul

RANTOUL — St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Gifford will sponsor a food distribution Saturday, March 25, at Community Service Center, 520 E. Wabash Ave.

Distribution will begin about 9 a.m. and continue until 10:30 a.m. or when the food runs out.

Low-income residents of Champaign County are eligible for the program.

Participants should bring a box and ID with current address. There is a limit of one recipient per household.

Call CSCNCC with questions at 893-1530.

