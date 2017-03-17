Church sets monthly food pantry

RANTOUL — Stone Creek Church will hold its monthly food pantry at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at the church.
Participants must bring a photo ID.
Stone Creek Church is located at 3105 N. Maplewood Drive.
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.
Login or register to post comments
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.