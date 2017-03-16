Cub Scout pinewood derby set Saturday

- Our Sites
RANTOUL — Cub Scout Pack 30 will hold its annual pinewood derby Saturday, March 18.
The event is open to everyone. A fee will be charged to enter the outlaw division.
Registration will be from 8:15-8:45 a.m., and the race starts at 9 a.m.
The race will be held in the basement of First United Methodist Church, Rantoul.
