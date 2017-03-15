Rantoul Business After Hours Friday

- Our Sites
RANTOUL — The village of Rantoul will host this month’s Business After Hours at 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the municipal building, 333 S. Tanner St.
Food and refreshments will be available.
Sponsored by Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce, BAH will provide an opportunity to see what is new at the municipal building (village hall).
