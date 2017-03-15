Open house set Friday at Rantoul village building

RANTOUL — As part of the Rantoul Tomorrow initiative, the village of Rantoul will hold an open house this week to allow residents to stop by the municipal building and become acquainted with the services the village provides.

The open house is set from 2-4:30 p.m. Friday, March 17.

“We welcome you to come by Village Hall, 333 S. Tanner St., this Friday, March 17, and see all our updates,” Mayor Chuck Smith said.

For further information contact Janet Gray at 892-6802 or jgray@village.rantoul.il.us





