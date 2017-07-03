The Grander family — from left, front row, Wyatt, Mario and Caleb; back row, Kayli, Alissa, Darionna, Micci and Tim. Not pictured is Larry.

RANTOUL — Micci Grander grew up knowing what it was like to be a foster child.

“Some people get caught in generational cycles of abuse. Others rise up as survivors,” Grander said.

The documentary film “Fostering Connections” tells the story of how Grander and her husband, Tim, became foster parents to four children at Rantoul’s Hope Meadows along with their three biological children.

Lauren Major created the documentary as she worked toward her master’s degree in multimedia at DePaul University. Major took a number of trips from the Chicago area to Rantoul and went with the family on vacation to Tennessee in preparation for the film, which was shown recently at the new Innovation Center at J.W. Eater Junior High School.

The documentary shows how the Granders go through their day with their biological and adoptive children. The film highlights the trials and triumphs of being a foster parent. Also highlighted are a group of Hope Meadows residents who come alongside the children to serve as surrogate grandparents.

Grander aged out of the foster care system at 18.

“I came into care at 15, and there was not a foster home available to me. I lived in two foster group homes,” Grander said.

Eighty-three homes on the former Chanute Air Force Base were repurposed to become the first intentional neighborhood of its kind beginning in 1994. Hope Meadows has undergone some changes in the years since but remains alive with a goal of helping not only the children but also the surrogate grandparents who want to remain active and contribute.

“When we came here six years ago, our goal ... was that we would adopt three to four of the hardest-to-place children, Larry being the first,” Micci Grander said.

She said a stigma exists that foster care children are damaged and that they can’t love or be loved, that they are out of control.

“That’s somewhat true, but I feel that we have the skills to hopefully reach those kids,” Micci Grander said.

Tim Grander said he believes they work well as a team.

“The thing that appealed to me most was we would have a whole community helping each other,” he said in the documentary.

“I always thought if you just love them, things will be all better. We found out that’s not quite always right.”



Thousands of

volunteer hours

According to the film, Hope seniors will volunteer more than 13,000 hours as surrogate grandparents to the community’s 27 adopted children a year.

One of those seniors is Clarissa Moramarco.

“When I think about the Granger family, (I think about) how their biological children have been so accepting of the adopted children,” Moramarco said.

Before coming to Hope Meadows, she said she was looking for a multi-generational community where people lived in separate houses but were clustered together.

“The most important thing was they had a purpose ... that involved children,” Moramarco said.

She doesn’t have any trouble fulfilling the requirement of doing six hours of volunteer work a week in exchange for a lower rent.

“That’s nothing,” Moramarco said. “I’ve already met my quota for the year. That’s how much I enjoy doing the volunteer work around here.”

Volunteer work with the children can range from going to the park to helping them with their studies to showing them how to bake cookies.

“You pretty much pick and choose what you want to do,” Moramarco said.

Micci Granger said in their home, they keep everything structured and supervised.

“They need us to be strong parents with strong boundaries,” she said. “Some of our kids, ... they’re in a 10-year-old body, but they’re 2 years emotionally.”

One way the Grangers use structure is to have the children do chores around the home. Performing the required chores earns the children tickets that they can use toward buying items from the family “store.”

“There’s a lot of nurturing going on to balance the structure,” Micci Granger said.

Volunteer Carol Veit said one of the surprises she had when she came to Hope Meadows was that she could connect with 10- to 15-year-olds.

“I’ve become quite close to them or at least accepted,” Veit said. “I can relate to the children much better, and I think children are more open. I feel like, hopefully, if nothing else, I can give them a good time and happy memories, and that’s what grandmas are for, and maybe some of my values get passed on.”

One of the Grangers’ biological children, 8-year-old Caleb, said he felt nervous before his family adopted the other children, but he said he likes his adopted siblings.

“It doesn’t bother me as a different color,” Caleb said, “because it’s better sticking together as a family rather than just being alone.”



A cross section

of people

As the film notes, the community is mixed with people from all walks of life and includes residents who range from professors to pastors to former nuns and retired farmers.

Added Veit, “I think this idea of staying stimulated and feeling you have purpose and you have people who care about you ... is really important.”

Ten-year-old foster child Larry has experienced the most problems fitting in and becoming attached to his new family.

“Of our (the) adopted kids, Larry, was (probably the most neglected by his biological parents),” Micci Granger said. “He was cocaine-exposed. It had an enormous impact. It completely changed who he could have been.”

She said Larry has reactive attachment disorder, which means he is not attached to the family.

“He’s 10 now and could leave tomorrow and not even think twice about that. We knew his history and what we were dealing with and felt he would attach,” Micci said.

As Larry has gotten older, his needs have increased. The family wasn’t prepared. They put safety plans in place, but there have still been physical incidents and threats against other members of the family.

As someone who has her own history of trauma, Micci Granger felt she could help Larry work through his anger issues.

“When you do this foster care ... you’re importing their chaos into your family,” she said. “You have to find a balance there.”

At the time of the completion of the film, Larry had entered an 18-month therapeutic program at a residential treatment facility in Illinois.

She said their marriage went through some turbulent times, and the previous two years were like starting over for them. They asked each other if they could stay together and parent the children.

In the film, the Grangers were shown renewing their vows after 20 years of marriage.

Said Tim Granger, “My advice for someone starting foster care, know you’re in for a lot, but if you’re in it for the right reasons, it’s a blessing.”

Micci Granger said she not only wants their children to grow up healthy, she also wants to instill in them positive values.

“I want my kids to have strong character, to be compassionate people,” she said, and so that when they have their own families, that they have healed enough that they won’t repeat the mistakes their biological parents made with them. And when they’re grown, they’re really connected to us.”

Veit said there are many benefits to the program.

“I think one of the neat things is that the kids see older people as people,” Veit said, adding she would hate to see Hope Meadows end. “But I’ll stay here for as long as there are children to interact with.”

According to the documentary, more than 250,000 children enter foster care annually in this country — the equivalent of one child every two minutes. More than 25,000 children leave foster care due to their age each year “without achieving permanency or reunification.”

