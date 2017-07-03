Book exchange established at Community Service Center

- Our Sites
RANTOUL — A community Take a Book, Leave a Book Exchange has been started in conjunction with Community Service Center, 520 E. Wabash Ave.
The book exchange was started by Colleen Ehmen.
“I would like everyone to have a free book to enjoy,” Ehmen said. “All I’m asking is that when you take a book, please leave a book.”
Books can be for all ages and can be fiction, non-fiction, do-it-yourself books, test prep, anything.
“Please be mindful that this is a family book exchange,” Ehmen said, “so books inappropriate ... for younger audiences should not be left at the book exchange.”
The purpose of the exchange is to promote literacy in the community “and to encourage children and adults to get off electronics,” Ehmen said.
She said the idea for the exchange came when she was trying to figure out what to do “with some of the books we have. I thought it would be nice to share our books with others, especially those who don’t have access to the library because they live outside the library district and can’t afford to pay for a library card.”
Magazines are also available.
The exchange is located in the main office at CSC.
