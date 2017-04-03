Fisher blood drive set March 9

- Our Sites
FISHER — A Fisher community blood drive will be held from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at River Valley Church of Christ’s fellowship hall, 17 Owl Creek Lane.
To sign up go to www.bloodcenterimpact.org, using code No. 70098.
Contact Teri McCarthy of Community Blood Services of Illinois with questions at 217-531-0718.
