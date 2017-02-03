Radio station general manager goes to Israel so often they think he'a a citizen

FISHER — He has so many Israel stamps on his passport that the customs agents there almost always ask Mark Burns if he’s a citizen.

And his accompanying blood donor card — showing eight donations in the country — does nothing to offer clarity.

“They’re intrigued. They wonder: Why this tourist is donating blood there?” Burns said. “I leave that in there intentionally.”

Last Wednesday, Burns expected a similar interaction with a customs agent in Israel, which the Fisher resident was visiting for the 27th time as part of radio stations WGNN and WGNJ’s pilgrimage to the Middle East. Burns, along with 56 others, loaded onto buses last Wednesday in Mahomet and drove to Chicago’s O’Hare Airport, where the group flew east to begin a 10-day adventure that’s been a regular occurrence since 1999.

Burns is the general manager for a radio group that began operations in 1996. As an appreciation for the station, a listener offered to send him and a group on a vacation in 1999. Having just seen a pamphlet touting Israel as a tourist stop, Burns chose it.

“We thoroughly enjoyed it. The sights, the sounds, the history,” he said. “It was kind of a vacation after three years of being on air.”

After returning from that trip, Burns decided the next 12 morning shows would be devoted to chronicling the group’s experience during their 12 days abroad.

“We felt like it was easy programming for 12 days,” he said.

They had much more material than could be squeezed into 12 shows and would occasionally sneak more details about the trip into subsequent shows. After a month-and-a-half, a handful of listeners indicated they’d be interested in going should WGNN decide to organize another trip.

Burns jumped at the chance.

“We contacted 20 close friends and felt like if we botched the trip, they were friends and wouldn’t disown us,” he said. “It was fabulous.”



A governor’s help

In some years, Burns has led as many as three tours with different groups, mostly for sight-seeing purposes.

But for some, the mission of the trips changed in 2000, during the Palestinian uprising against Israel, known as the Second Intifada.

Tripgoers wondered what they could do to help the folks there.

“Some of the people had been on a previous trip and they said they loved the touring, they loved hearing the biblical insights, seeing the archaeological digs, but they want more hands-on with the people,” Burns said.

Wanting to make a difference, Burns & Co. affiliated with a few Israeli hospitals, which treated everyone — Palestinians, Arabs, Druze, Jews and Christians.

“We liked their doctors represented all peoples,” Burns said.

Around the same time, former Illinois Gov. Jim Edgar and his wife, Brenda, were involved in a program collecting teddy bears for children. They counseled Burns on how to go about collecting the bears to take to the kids in Israel.

On the next trip, Burns and the touring group were slogging through O’Hare with large, transparent garbage bags filled with teddy bears as hundreds in the terminals looked on.

“That trip was phenomenal,” he said. “The hospital let us have free reign going room to room. I was amazed at that. We had like four different floors with all our teddy bears.”

On this trip, teddy bears would once again be in tow, along with Beanie Babies and various school supplies.

“When we first started this, I remember seeing distinctly, these little Ethiopian children, most of them started crying. They had never seen or held a teddy bear,” Burns said. “They lived in mud huts and they were probably also nervous because ‘Who are all these strange people?’ You give them a teddy bear and they didn’t know what to do with them. By the end, they were smiling and hugging them and understood they were fun little toys.”



Frequent fliers

On this trip, the agenda also calls for donating blood, volunteering at a soup kitchen, visiting hospitals and, if the weather cooperates, planting trees on hillsides outside Jerusalem.

In the past, Burns-led groups have painted murals, built playhouses for kids, hung curtains and done some gardening at a senior center.



“We still toured, but we built humanitarian projects into it,” Burns said.

This year’s trip cost attendees $3,000 apiece. It includes airfare, lodging, meals and everything in between.

The majority of the tourists are listeners to the radio station and come from surrounding communities. But five in the party that left Wednesday are from Texas, three are from Virginia and one joined from Washington, D.C.

If there’s something not built in that the tourists want to see, all they have to do is ask Burns. He says he does all he can to make sure Israel-based guide, Eitan Ritov, who’s working his 25th tour with Burns, can accommodate.

One time, some firefighters in the group wanted to visit an Israeli firehouse. Ritov delivered.

Other times, several women wanted their pictures taken with Israeli defense forces and a group of pastors wanted to get tattoos.

Done. And done.



The banana joke

Another time, as the tourists were walking the streets of Jerusalem, they saw the Via Delorosa, believed to be the path Jesus took from Pontius Pilate’s palace to his crucifixion.

“Some people just cry throughout that,” Burns said. “It really affects them.”

There are light moments, too, thanks to Ritov, who tricks tourists every time they visit a banana plantation just off the Sea of Galilee. As the bananas are growing, they’re covered with large plastic bags to keep them from over-ripening.

“Every time, people ask what that is and he says that’s how Glad produces (garbage) bags, they grow them on trees. It looks like they’re growing on trees,” Burns said. “He gets someone every time.”

Burns didn’t make a trip in 2016, and he’s cut back to just one per year. But before leaving for No. 27, there was already talk about No. 28.

“Grouping people together and pampering them and helping them feel cared for takes a lot of energy and effort,” he said. “I already have 10 people asking about 2018 already, so I’m pretty certain we’ll do one in the spring of 2018.”

