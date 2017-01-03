Military retiree meetings to resume in Rantoul

Military retiree breakfast meetings resume Saturday, March 11, at Red Wheel restaurant, Rantoul. Meetings start at 8:30 a.m. Retirees and spouses of all branches are welcome.

The Rantoul Retiree Affairs office is a satellite of Scott Air Force Base. Information on ID cards, health care, casualty assistance and legislative issues is provided.

Call Gene Ryan at the retirees office at 893-1723 for more information.



