Whisby wins RTHS talent show

By NATALIE VAUGHN
Rantoul Press correspondent
RANTOUL — Arianna Whisby, a freshman at Rantoul Township High School, was the winner of the first National Honor Society talent show at the school.
The show included performances from students and teachers. Runners-up were sophomore Ocean Beard and senior Jesse Padilla.
The event raised $250 for the Rantoul Multicultural Center.
