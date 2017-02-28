Home » News » Living

Whisby wins RTHS talent show

Tue, 02/28/2017 - 11:27am
Photo by: Breezy Espinoza for Rantoul Press
Freshman Natalie Vaughn holds her award and trophy for winning the first National Honor Society-sponsored talent show at Rantoul Township High School. 

By NATALIE VAUGHN
Rantoul Press correspondent

RANTOUL — Arianna Whisby, a freshman at Rantoul Township High School, was the winner of the first National Honor Society talent show at the school.

The show included performances from students and teachers. Runners-up were sophomore Ocean Beard and senior Jesse Padilla.

The event raised $250 for the Rantoul Multicultural Center.

