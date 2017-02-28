Whisby wins RTHS talent show

Freshman Natalie Vaughn holds her award and trophy for winning the first National Honor Society-sponsored talent show at Rantoul Township High School.

By NATALIE VAUGHN

Rantoul Press correspondent



RANTOUL — Arianna Whisby, a freshman at Rantoul Township High School, was the winner of the first National Honor Society talent show at the school.



The show included performances from students and teachers. Runners-up were sophomore Ocean Beard and senior Jesse Padilla.



The event raised $250 for the Rantoul Multicultural Center.



