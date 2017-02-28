RTHS musical 'Zombie Prom' set March 9-11

RANTOUL — The “atomic ‘50s” is the backdrop for the spring musical “Zombie Prom,” to be presented this month at Rantoul Township High School.

At Enrico Fermi High, the law is laid down by a zany, tyrannical principal, Miss Strict, played by Hannah Jones.

Pretty senior Toffee, played by Jess Padilla, has fallen for the class bad boy Jonny, played by Seth Sprandel. Family pressure forces Toffee to end the romance, and

Jonny charges off on his motorcycle to the nuclear waste dump.

He returns glowing and determined to reclaim Toffee’s heart. He still wants to graduate, but most of all he wants to take Toffee to the prom.

Miss Strict orders him to drop dead while a scandal reporter — Eddie Flagrante, a 1950s-style Bill O’Reilly-type played by Vincent Beard — seizes on him as the freak du jour.

History comes to his rescue while a tuneful selection of original songs in the style of the ‘50s keeps the action rocking across the stage.

Director Mikel Matthews said the musical is no stranger to RTHS. He directed “Zombie Prom” there about eight years ago as well as at Urbana’s Station Theatre.

“It’s really one of the catchiest (musicals) I’ve ever done,” Matthews said.

Other cast members include Zayda Reyes as Candy/Ramona, Erica Hopkins, as Coco, Sarah Duddleston as Ginger, Ezekiel Mullins as Jake and Victor Bradley as Josh.

Rounding out the cast are Ocean Beard, Veronica Duddleston, Kayla Pilarski and Natalie VanMetre.

“Zombie Prom” will be presented at 7 p.m. March 9-11 in the high school cafetorium.

news@rantoulpress.com





