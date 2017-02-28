Polar Plunge raises more than $44,000 for Special Olympics

Zombies are everywhere these days, even at Saturday’s Polar Plunge at Lake of the Woods, Mahomet, to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics. These particular zombies came from Fisher High School. Shown are, from left, teacher Bob Lindsay, Alayna Stalter, Jesse Ottney, Kade Thomas, Will Delaney (behind Thomas), Sydney Bell, Morgan Wagner, Savannah Pring, Jansyn Hopkins, Casey Wagner, Alicia Dowda, Jesse Sapp, Zeke Henderson and Dalton Burk.

MAHOMET — In a display of bone-chilling bravery, hundreds of folks took a dip in the frigid waters of Lake of the Woods on Saturday to raise money and awareness for the Special Olympics.

Even though it was only 28 degrees, 14-year-old Payton Beach of Rantoul was in her bikini as she ran into the lake for her swim in the Special Olympics Illinois Polar Plunge.

“It is like jumping onto Antarctica,” a shivering Beach said.

The reigning Fisher Fair Queen, Kalista Lutes, wore her tiara and sash as she submerged herself into the icy waters.

“I lost a special person who was close to me who was an athlete for Special Olympics, so I have dedicated myself to supporting it,” Lutes said. “The water was a little cold, but it was definitely well worth it.”

Two Special Olympic athletes, Chloe Burgener and Connor Davison of Monticello, came dressed as Chicago Cub players Jake Arrieta and Addison Russell for their swims.

“I literally go into the lake, get my head under the water and run out,” Burgener said.

Robin Hamilton of Champaign dressed as a penguin for her first plunge.

“My 13-year-old daughter, Samantha, does gymnastics, bocce, track and field and bowling in the Special Olympics, so I went out and raised $367 for this,” Hamilton said.

“The worst part is standing and waiting for your name to get called,” said Mara Boehm, 20, of Champaign, who took the plunge for her eighth time. “Then you get a rush of adrenaline and you go for it. It is so much fun. I get joy knowing other people get hope from this.”

Collin Lascelles came dressed as a John Deere combine to swim along with 17 other members of his University of Illinois ag fraternity. He found a big box, decorated it as a combine and wore it over his swimming attire.

His strategy: “run fast and get out fast.”

Laura Hillman and Cheri Morin were among a group of teachers from Pleasant Acres School in Rantoul who donned superhero costumes for their swim.

Hillman carried a shield as Captain America, while Moran went as The Flash.

“For one of my students, The Flash is his favorite superhero, so I thought I would be that,” Moran said. “We’re all holding hands together as we go into the lake so nobody chickens out.”

A married couple from Charleston, Christian and Danielle Akers, splashed together in the lake dressed as Waldo from “Where’s Waldo.”

“It was either being Waldo or someone from ‘Frozen,’ and Christian didn’t want to be a princess,” Danielle Akers said.

Twenty students from Tuscola High School took part dressed as zoo animals.

“My plan was to go into the water full force,” said Dalton Donnals, who took the plunge as an ostrich.

Michael Holmes, 16, said he regretted swimming in a giraffe suit.

“I thought it would be warmer, but the material in this costume is pretty thin,” Holmes said.

Teams jumped into the waters as one without hesitation. Others tested the waters with their toes before making the plunge.

Several employees at the Champaign County Jail glided through the lake to raise money for the Special Olympics.

“When you are in the water, it is numbing but when you get out you realize you did a good thing for these kids,” said correctional officer Micah McMahon of St. Joseph.

“Volunteering for an event like this is actually very positive for your mental health,” said the jail’s mental health coordinator, Maria Byndom of Urbana.

Grace Hansens, 15, and several of her classmates at Fisher High School swam as zombies.

“I’m nervous, but it is for a good cause,” she said.

The event’s website reported on Saturday that 391 participants had raised $44,446.

