Knights of Columbus to serve fish, chicken dinners

RANTOUL — Rantoul Knights of Columbus will hold chicken and fish dinners on Fridays, March 3, 10, 17 and 24 and April 7 (No dinner on March 31) at the K of C Hall in Rantoul.
Serving will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. with council volunteers providing the food.
