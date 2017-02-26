Church Women United to mark Friendship Day

- Our Sites
RANTOUL — Church Women United will celebrate Friendship Day at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 3, at American Lutheran Church, Rantoul.
The program will be presented by Pam Cheek on “Friendships.”
All area women are invited to attend for a time of fellowship and refreshments.
