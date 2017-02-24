Area artists' work displayed at college exhibition

CHAMPAIGN — Art work by Thomasboro and Paxton residents has been accepted into the 2017 Illinois Community College Juried Exhibition, on view through March 4 at the Visual Arts Gallery at Governors State University, University Park.

Sarah Calhoun of Thomasboro and Emily Goetting of Paxton are among the Parkland College art students whose work is being displayed.

The other Parkland students are Daniel Quinn, Sidney; Kristin Marshall, Martha Henigman and Neda Sroka, all of Champaign; and Naomi Johnson, Urbana.

Works selected for this year’s exhibit were completed between August 2016 and late January 2017. More than $1,500 in awards, including a $500 Best in Show Award, will be presented during the closing reception from noon-3 p.m. Saturday, March, 4 at the gallery.

The juror for the exhibit is Sherri Denault, art faculty at Olivet Nazarene University and gallery director for the Brandenburg Gallery, the Strickler Planetarium Gallery and The Victorian House Art Gallery at Olivet.

