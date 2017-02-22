Foster care to be film topic Saturday

RANTOUL — A film about the foster care experience will be shown this weekend featuring families living at Rantoul’s Hope Meadows.

“Fostering Connections will be shown at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Innovation Center at J.W. Eater Junior High School. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Hope Meadows Director Hank Gamel said the film is part of Lauren Major’s work toward a master’s degree in multimedia.

He said Major took several trips from her Chicago home to interview people living at Hope Meadows and went on a vacation trip with one family that she decided to cover “to profile a family that represents people in foster care.”

Gamel said Major had to wait to show the film, which was finished last summer, because the law doesn’t allowing publicizing a child in foster care until he or she is 18. The child was adopted Dec. 21.

Said Gamel, “It will be an opportunity for people who wonder what we do here or are interested in foster care.”

A question-and-answer period will follow the film.

“I am very grateful for her doing this,” Gamel said. “I saw an early preview of part of (the film) and thought it told the story better than anything else I have seen. It’s insightful.”

