Fisher supper, euchre tourney to raise funds for cancer fight

FISHER — Fisher Bunnies Relay for Life will hold a chili/soup supper/euchre tournament at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Fisher Community Center, 100 E. School St.
The event is a fundraiser to help find a cure for cancer.
Call Marge at 217-778-7319 for more information.
