DAR, SAR winners from Rantoul, Fisher to be honored

CHAMPAIGN — High school seniors from Champaign County will be honored at a joint Daughters of the Revolution and Sons of the Revolution luncheon Friday, Feb. 10, at the Champaign Country Club.

This year’s speaker will be Dr. Robert Easter, retired president of the University of Illinois.

Selected for the awards from Rantoul Township High School are Derrick Anderson and Bresly Espinoza.

Fisher High School honorees are Zach Johnson and Grace Stalter.

The Alliance Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution and the Piankeshaw Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution announced the winners.

Each winner was selected by both faculty and class as the senior who best exemplifies the qualities of leadership, dependability, service and patriotism in their school, home and community.

Each winner will be presented with a certificate and a DAR pin or SAR medallion. The alliance Chapter will also present an $800 scholarship to the Good Citizen selected by judges to be the Alliance Chapter Good Citizen winner. The winner’s materials are then sent for judging at the state level, where a $500 scholarship is awarded and then sent for further judging at the national level, where a $5,000 scholarship is awarded.