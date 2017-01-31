Rantoul Rec Department schedules bus trips

RANTOUL — Rantoul Recreation Department has scheduled several bus trips open to the public in 2017.

— Chicago Car Show — Feb. 15. Leave the Recreation Department at 8:15 a.m. and return around 7:30 p.m.

Cost is $30/person; includes transportation, ticket to show and dinner on the way home. Call 893-5700 to reserve a spot; limited spots and will sell out fast.

—Four Winds Casino bus trip — Friday, March 3. Leave Recreation Building at 8 a.m. and return around 7:30 p.m.

A $25 registration fee includes $15 play credit and $10 food voucher. Must be 21 to register. Call 893-5700 to register.

— Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals (Busch Stadium) —April 5. Leave Recreation Department at 7:30 a.m. and return around 7:15 p.m.

Cost is $100/person; includes transportation, ticket to game and sack lunch provided on way home. Call 893-5700 to reserve tickets and for additional info.

—“Dirty Dancing” at the Fox Theater, St. Louis — May 13. Leave Recreation Department at 9:30 a.m. and return around 7:30 p.m.

Cost is $70/person; includes transportation, ticket to the show, and sack lunch on the way to St. Louis. Bus will stop on the way home at the Blue Springs Café (home of the Mile High Pie) at own expense. Call 893-5700 to reserve tickets. Tickets are limited and will go fast.

