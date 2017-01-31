At one time, bank was a thriving beacon

First National Bank, located at the corner of Sangamon Avenue and Garrard Street in Rantoul, is shown in its hey day several decades ago. The building, now owned by the village, will either be renovated for business purposes or the site will be razed and become a park area or combination park-business area.

RANTOUL — It was 1854 when Rantoul was founded as the Illinois Central Railroad was being built from Chicago to Cairo. Less than two decades later, in 1868, T.W. Chamberlain established what was to become First National Bank.

Chamberlain was a pioneer lawyer and businessman.

The bank survived fire, the country’s economic downtown and consolidations to celebrate its 100th anniversary in 1968, the same year that it opened a modern drive-up facility on East Sangamon Avenue.

In its hey-day, the bank was located at the northeast corner of Sangamon Avenue and Garrard Street in downtown Rantoul. The bank later became known as the Mathews Building Centre and was used for office space.

Due to the deteriorating condition of the building (leaking roof and disintegrating east wall), the building was closed about four years ago under condemnation proceedings.

The village of Rantoul has acquired the building and is seeking developers. If none can be found, the building could be razed and the site developed as a park or possibly park-business area.

A few years after Chamberlain started the bank, the brothers Samuel and Fred Collison purchased it and named the bank after themselves.

The bank was untouched when Rantoul experienced its first major fire, in February 1899. The fire, which broke out at the southeast corner of East Sangamon Avenue and Tanner Street, destroyed a hotel and at least eight businesses. The downtown section was rebuilt within a year.

First National Bank was built at the Sangamon-Tanner site, founded by a group of local citizens. But just two years later, the bank building perished in the great fire of 1901, which wiped out most of downtown.

The fire, which is believed to have begun in Goff and Yate’s elevator, also destroyed the downtown’s other bank. It was so intense that sparks from the blaze destroyed a wheat field 7 miles away.

It was decided to consolidate the Collison Brothers Bank and First National Bank under the First National name. It was the first building rebuilt after the fire in a modest structure, later to become the huge facility that still stands.

Fred Collison was elected president, Herbert West vice president and Harry Collison cashier. The new bank had capital funds totaling $50,000.

An accident took the life of Harry Collison in December 1905, and Winifred Miller Derrough was elected cashier. Bart Rice, then with Potomac National Bank, came to Rantoul as cashier and moved up the ladder, later tabbed as vice president, then president and chairman of the board until he retired in 1952.

Like all other banks during the Great Depression, the bank was required to close its doors for a time by federal order, but reopened, having suffered no losses or adjustments made.

First National Bank was the second bank in Champaign County to install electronic posting and bookkeeping machinery.

In 1960, it was announced that First National Bank, which occupied 1,500 square feet of floor space on the first floor, would acquire an additional 4,000 square feet by acquiring the Grab-It Here grocery store, which occupied the west side of the building.

Rooms in the basement and second floor had been used by the bank for the bookkeeping department, offices and storage.

The expansion would result in a new vault, teller’s stations, a walk-up window on the sidewalk and an employees’ lounge.

Grab-It Here had been the only remaining grocery store in the main part of the business district and announced plans to move elsewhere in the community if suitable quarters could be found.

