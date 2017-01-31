Ludlow to show off its new community center Sunday

LUDLOW — From 1-3 p.m. Sunday, area residents will get their first chance to tour the new Ludlow Community Center.

Mayor Pete Walker will speak at 2 p.m. His comments will include thanking those who volunteered, donated to the rebuilding effort or helped in any way.

Among those include the fire department, which allowed the village to use its station for meetings in the 20 months since an arsonist burned the old community center down.

Others include the city of Paxton, which provided workers to tear down the old center and haul away the debris, and Gene May, whose Paxton-based sanitation company donated services.

Others providing notable assists were Paula Hopkins — who organized a fundraiser at The Linden Banquet Center in Rantoul that raised $20,000 — Millie Roseman, who donated use of The Linden for the event, and Rod Sickler, who donated his band for the night.Other donations have brought the total to $27,000.

Construction of the new building will cost the village about $327,000

“The contractor is pretty much finished,” Walker said. “They did the final cleaning Saturday.”

The village board has held meetings at the center for the past couple of months, but it was not unveiled to the general public because construction was not complete.

Walker said he is pleased with the look of the 3,000-square-foot center.

“It’s laid out nicer (than the old center),” Walker said. “We have more storage space. The offices are bigger.”

The center also has a warming kitchen.

Senior citizens who have been gathering at the United Methodist Church for Peace Meals will return to the center.

And the police department, whose offices had to be moved to the water department building after the fire, will also make the center its home base.

The open house will include refreshments.

