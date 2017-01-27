Home » News » Living

Food pantry giveaway Jan. 31 at Rantoul church

Fri, 01/27/2017 - 12:00am | The Rantoul Press

RANTOUL — The monthly food pantry giveaway is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Stone Creek Church-Rantoul campus, 3105 N. Maplewood Drive.

Participants must bring a photo ID.
 

Categories (2):News, Living

Comments

Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments

RVS wrote 6 hours 34 min ago

NICE ARTICLE THANKS FOr sharing  http://www.xenderforpcapp.com