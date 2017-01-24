Park board to gauge village interest in managing golf course

RANTOUL — The park board has agreed to approach the village of Rantoul to gauge interest in the village managing Brookhill Golf Course.

The letter of inquiry will be sent to Mayor Chuck Smith to determine whether the village is willing to discuss expanding the two taxing districts’ working relationship to include golf course maintenance.

If the village agrees to talk, committees from the park district and village would meet to discuss interest.

Village board member Chad Smith attended last week’s park board monthly meeting and said the village needs to hear “what you guys need, what we provide and see if it will work,” but said he didn’t want to state his views on a possible management agreement before the park district makes a formal proposal.

The park board selected board members Rich Thomas and Debbie Schmidt to represent the park district. Thomas is in a unique position of having served both districts, having been recreation superintendent for the village for many years.

Park board President Gary Hardin said interest by the village needs to be determined. Otherwise, the park board needs to start the process to hire a golf course superintendent.

Rantoul residents in the November election voted 2,167 to 1,970, or 52.4 percent to 46.6 percent, to dissolve the park district.

But local residents Terry Workman and Herb Frizol filed a petition in court to block the dissolution, saying that the Friends of Rantoul’s Parks group had improperly filed the dissolution referendum papers with Champaign Circuit Court rather than the park district.

Judge Tom Difanis entered a ruling vacating the vote after all affected parties signed an agreement saying the Friends group had erred in the filing.

In placing the dissolution question on the ballot, the Friends group said the park district was using the bulk of its funds to maintain the golf course, to the detriment of the district’s five other parks. The golf course has suffered economically in recent years due to the downturn in the sport, which is a nationwide trend.

The village of Rantoul last year maintained the parks in exchange for a payment of $85,000 from the park district. A similar agreement could be reached for the golf course — the extent of which would have to be determined.

Park district attorney/secretary Bill Scott said he will acquire similar management agreements from other districts to serve as a possible guideline.

Added Recreation Superintendent Luke Humphrey: “There’s a ton of park districts and municipalities that have intergovernmental agreements. You have to spell out everything in writing. It might be a 100-page document (detailing such matters as) ‘I want the grass cut this tall.’ It would take a lot of work.”

But Humphrey said he sees an agreement being feasible.

Park board members said maintenance of the golf course last year was not good due to superintendent Joie Torres taking a job elsewhere before the season.

“Finally we might have someone overseeing the operation that would be his job. Not helter-skelter maintenance,” Thomas said.

If an intergovernmental agreement were reached, board member Terry Sheppard questioned which district would have governing authority. Scott said it would be like any management agreement. The park district would have governing authority with the village contracted to do the work.

“This would be an agreement whereby you would be contracting with the village to provide services,” Scott said. “You haven’t given up the responsibility for the golf course.”

Hardin said the park board wasn’t satisfied with the village maintenance of the parks last summer. Those concerns centered around mowing too infrequently at Mary Alice Park (“You used to mow like a week to 10 days. This time it got high,” Hardin said) and maintenance at Maplewood Park, details of which he did not specify.

In defense of his staff, Humphrey said the rec department updated Mary Alice Park, putting in new pea gravel and new border.

“We put in new swings at the Lutheran park,” Humphrey said, adding, however, that he understands the concerns about the height of the grass at Mary Alice Park.

Hardin said it would be important for village staff to be available should an emergency arise at the golf course.

“I know you guys cover a lot of land and you’re mowing a lot of places, the Forum, the parks, the ball diamonds, the tournaments that are coming in,” Hardin said to Humphrey. “What happens when ... something happens (at the golf course) and you’re busy at a tournament with your staff or The Forum or a swim meet and we need attention? Who makes that call we need somebody out here? Will it get the proper attention at the right time?”

Thomas said the village wouldn’t take over maintenance of the facility without someone being responsible for the golf course, “who goes to the golf course on a daily basis.”

Sheppard said he wondered where the village worker resources would come from without adding staff if a maintenance agreement is reached.

“I think the taxpayer could rightfully say, ‘Now that they have these people working on the golf course, what were these people doing before?’ Or is it going to cost me, the taxpayer, another employee to the village?”

Humphrey said that would be up to the village board to decide.



Treasurer’s report

Treasurer Jason Bartell said the park district general fund balance totaled $120,263, before bills of $10,463, with $134 in the bond fund. The board also voted to issue $120,000 in general obligation bonds.

Bartell compared income and expenses for 2015 and 2016. The district showed net income of $29,721 in 2016, a decrease of $47,000, mostly from the golf course pro shop (a drop of $32,000) and the snack bar (down $6,000).

Expenses declined by $109,000, largely due to lower payroll amounts with no golf course superintendent in 2016. Maintenance expenses were down about $31,000 from the previous year — in large part because in 2015, there were some large expenses to repair the irrigation system and other equipment at the golf course.



Recreation report

In his report, Humphrey noted Rantoul is hosting the state American Legion baseball tournament in July.

Work to replace the backstop at the Wabash Park baseball diamond began Monday, which the Rantoul Township High School board approved. The backstop will include 8-foot-high chain link fence and netting that extends another 52 feet.

Humphrey said he is “working on the price of lights for that field as well.”



Budget report

The board also heard Scott’s report on the tentative budget, with anticipated revenues placed at $730,600 and estimated expenses at $714,310 — a surplus of $16,290.

“Income is a reflection of what we did last year,” Scott said. “We did take into account that the pass sales (at the golf course) in 2016 were dramatically less than in 2015 because of the cloud hanging over the future at that point.”

Total golf course maintenance costs were estimated at $203,835.

