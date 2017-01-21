RANTOUL — St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Gifford, will sponsor a food distribution Saturday, Jan. 28, at Community Service Center, 520 E. Wabash Ave., Rantoul.

Distribution will begin about 9 a.m. and continue until 10:30 a.m. or when the food runs out.

Low-income residents of Champaign County are eligible for the program.

Those receiving food should bring a box and ID with their current address. There is a limit of one recipient per household.

Call Community Service Center with questions at 893-1530.

