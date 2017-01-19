Miss Fisher Fair to compete for state crown

- Our Sites
Miss Fisher Fair Queen Kalista Lutes will compete at the 2017 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant in Springfield.
Preliminaries begin Saturday, Jan. 21, with the finals the following day.
She will compete in interview, speech, swimsuit, evening gown and on-stage questions.
Lutes is one of 72 contestants from across the state vying for the crown.
The new 2017 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen is the ambassador for the State Fair and promotes agriculture throughout the state during her reign.
Lutes, from Gifford, is studying occupational therapy at Indiana State University with plans to attend grad school next fall.
