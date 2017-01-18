Business After Hours, euchre tournament Friday in Rantoul

RANTOUL — Rantoul Business After Hours will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at American Legion Post 287, followed by the annual euchre tournament.

Food and beverages will be available.

Euchre teams will play for $20 ($10 per person). Partners are not assigned, so individuals are encouraged to bring a partner with them. Eight teams have been signed up so far.

Sign up ahead of time or at the door. Contact the Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce office with questions at 217-893-3323 or email office@rantoulchamber.com.