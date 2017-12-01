Paxton theater group sets auditions for Saturday

- Our Sites
PAXTON — The Tri-County Players will hold auditions for their next production at the Market Street Theatre in downtown Paxton from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan. 14.
The title of the show will be determined prior to auditions.
Tammy Belanger will be directing the production. Persons who are unable to attend the scheduled audition time but would still like to be considered for a role in the show are asked to call Belanger at 217-766-1174 to schedule an alternate time.
The Tri-County Players are looking for both men and women, ages 21 and up.
“We encourage all to come whether you have past theater experience or not,” a news release said. “If you have an interest in performing or helping to put on a show, come on by.”
The show will be presented at 7 p.m. March 24, March 25, March 31 and April 1 and at 2 p.m. March 26 and April 2.
