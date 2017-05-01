Cultivadores center to celebrate Three Kings Day Sunday

RANTOUL — Cultivadores Latino Center will celebrate its Three Kings Day from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at the center, 555 S. Maplewood Drive.

Traditionally, 12 days after Christmas, Latinos celebrate the Three Wise Men’s Day.

For children in Spanish-speaking countries, it is a big day, and in many parts of the world they receive gifts on this day instead of Christmas Day.

The celebration includes food, face painting, games and Spanish music.

Area churches are welcome to make the event a local mission.

Financial sponsors are needed to help buy toys.

Volunteers are needed during the celebration to help serve food, distribute the gifts and as door greeters. (Spanish is not required.)

Last year, the center gave gifts to more than 100 local underprivileged Latino children in the community.

The event is open to everyone.

