Year in review part 1: Business good news, bad news highlight first part of 2016

The closing and planned reopening of a popular local eatery and the end of a university-affiliated football camp in Rantoul. They were among the top 10 news stories in the first half of 2016 in the Rantoul area.

By chronology, they include:



Fisher newspaper closes

For the first time in 100 years, Fisher is without a newspaper.

Owner-Publisher Julie Thomas announced in January she was ceasing publication of her community pubication, the Fisher View

Thomas, the one-person newspaper staff who wrote and put together the newspaper in her home, said it was time to move on to another phase in her life.

She said it was not an easy decision.

“I hate the fact they’ve had a paper for 100 years and now they don’t,” Thomas said.

The decision had nothing to do with finances — the paper was still making money, she said — and everything to do with family. Thomas said the decision will allow her to spend more time with her grandchildren.



Homer fire claims two area residents

Also in January, two former area residents were killed in an early-morning house fire in Homer that also seriously injured a man and his wife.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the men who did not make it out of the house alive as Ricky J. Tester, 25, formerly of Rantoul, and Zachary Highfill, 41, formerly of Potomac.

They were living in the single-story house with Mr. Tester’s younger brother, Timothy Tester, 23, who was also a former Rantoul resident, and his wife, Aubrey Tester 23.



Eagle Wings regrouping

A Rantoul auto parts manufacturer that laid off 50 local temporary and full-time employees in 2015 announced in February it was expecting to regroup and acquire new customers in the wake of the announcement the Mitsubishi Motors plant would close in Bloomington.

The Eagles Wings plant at 400 Shelhouse Drive in Rantoul remained open, but the company closed its Olney plant.

Craig Sumner, Eagle Wings human resources manager, said the company was pursuing additional business.

The company laid off 100 employees, with half of them being at Rantoul. The majority of the Rantoul layoffs were temp employees.



Village ends contract with Retail Coach

In the end, it seemed Retail Coach was doing too good of a job. That was the assessment of Mike Royse, Rantoul co-economic development director, when discussing the Texas-based firm hired by the village of Rantoul to recruit more retail business to the community.

Royse said Retail Coach had found too many retailers who are interested in possibly locating in Rantoul. The problem was, there was no place to put them yet. There have been no shopping malls or other facilities that have been developed.

As a result, the village and Retail Coach agreed to terminate the final year of a three-year $100,000 contract to recruit businesses to the community. The village did not pay the final $25,000 of the deal.

Royse said agreements must be reached for developers to build facilities where retail businesses can locate.



Smith ends Camp Rantoul

Many University of Illinois football fans welcomed the hiring of Lovie Smith as Illini head football coach in March. Smith initially said he would keep Camp Rantoul — the annual camp held prior to the start of the fall season — open.

“Right now we like all of the traditions that have been in place,” Smith said. “I’m not one to come in and say, ‘We’re to change everything just to be changing everything.’ The plans are to have camp in the same place.”

About one month later, however, Smith was singing a different tune. He said Camp Rantoul was kaput and that the Illini would be practicing on campus.

The Illini had practiced in Rantoul for 17 of the previous 18 years. The only year it did not hold the camp in the community was because of a problem with grass on the practice fields.

Business owners who did business with the Illini, including Tim Mathews, who is the owner of The Quarters Inn, where the team stayed, and Millie Roseman, who owns The Linden Banquet Center, where the team took its meals, were not pleased. They said they had been told the Illini would return to Rantoul and had already made plans for such.



RCS strikes down bus proposal

Heated discussions and emotional pleas highlighted the March meeting of the Rantoul City Schools board, which turned down a contract agreement with First Student bus services that would have saved the district hundreds of thousands of dollars, but would have also resulted in layoffs of eight employees.

RCS Superintendent Michelle Ramage recommended a proposal that would have saved the district an estimated $466,145 on transportation costs over the three-year life of the contract.

RCS-employed bus employees would have lost their jobs, however, effective at the end of June. Those employees would have had the opportunity to reapply for those positions after First Student took over bus services.

The board voted 3-2 not to accept the First Student contract, which totaled $1.84 million.



Jimmy John’s coming to Rantoul

In April, it was announced a Jimmy John’s restaurant would be coming to Rantoul, locating on west U.S. 136, east of the Burger King restaurant.

The village board approved a Plan Commission recommendation that allows the rezoning of the property from R-1 (residential) to C-2 (commercial).

The Plan Commission acted on a request by Afgar Investments LLC to change the zoning classification.

The company did not seek village incentives such as tax breaks to locate in Rantoul.

Jimmy John’s, however, has not been freaky fast in getting the restaurant built. But it is likely still coming to Rantoul. A partner in the firm planning to build the eatery said the company still wants to locate in the community.



New Jeld-Wen center

Jeld-Wen, located in Rantoul’s industrial park, opened the doors to a new learning center that will bring hundreds of people to the community for training each year.

The manufacturer of windows and doors unveiled the Midwest Learning Center in April — the first of three such training centers to be opened in the country.

Jim Parello, Jeld-Wen vice president of marketing, said the opening of the facility is one more indication the building trades have recovered from the recession that rocked the country in the latter part of the last decade.



Armstrong High celebrates 100 years

Armstrong Township High School is 100 years old, and a May open house was held to mark the occasion.

The event featured memorabilia from ATHS’ past collected by the current senior class, such as old yearbooks and blueprints of the original school.

“This little school has seen a large amount of success for its alumni, sports teams, FFA chapter and also out in the community,” Superintendent Bill Mulvaney said.

“We all have old friends from school, and it is always fun to relive the glory days.”

The senior class called past students, put out flyers and talked to former principals and community members.



Ott’s does not become ‘naught’

Ashley and Tony Grilo announced in May that they planned to buy the popular Ott’s diner.

Doug and Matt Mayer, who had operated the restaurant on North Century Boulevard for years, had announced earlier they were planning to close the restaurant and would seek a buyer. If no buyer could be found, the diner would be closed.

Tony Grilo said there would be a few changes but many things will remain the same such as the food and the name of the business.

