Fisher blood drive set Thursday

FISHER — Community Blood Services of Illinois will hold a blood drive from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at River Valley Church of Christ, 17 Owl Creek Lane, Fisher.

To sign up, go to www.bloodcenterimpact.org, using code No. 70098.

The blood drive will be in honor of Marge Probasco, congregation member and blood drive coordinator, who recently required blood for emergency surgery. She is recovering at Gibson Area Hospital Annex.

All donors will receive a special long-sleeved t-shirt.

The demand for blood donations is higher this time of year than any other.

Community Blood Services of Illinois officials said they see the least number of donors during the winter holiday season, so local service centers are especially encouraging people to come out and give the gift of blood.

They said inclement weather and the winter travel can create a difficult situation for donation centers. You never know when you or someone you love will need blood.

