Vogelsang among active Salvation Army volunteers

RANTOUL — When you hear those bells at the local grocery store calling, the Salvation Army is asking you to give.

Al Vogelsang, a former Rantoul businessman who has been involved with the Salvation Army for years, told members of the Rantoul Rotary Club recently that he finds it “very gratifying” that 43 communities in the area — including all those in northern Champaign County — benefit from the program.

Vogelsang said he got involved as a board member with the Salvation Army 19 years ago because of a friend, Jerry Zachary.

With a goal of trying to raise more than a half million dollars in Champaign County, Vogelsang said the Salvation Army raises about 32 percent of its budget during the holiday bell ringing season.

He said Rantoul is excellent about getting groups out to man the kettles seeking donations and noted the community is “very generous” in its collection at County Market and Wal-Mart stores.

Vogelsang said nationwide the Salvation Army raises $150 million during the holidays, only 18 percent of that used toward administration for the mission.

One of the missions of the Salvation Army, located on Market Street east of Market Place Mall, is to aid veterans, many of whom are homeless.

“Our goal is to keep them from becoming homeless,” Vogelsang said.

He pointed out the Salvation Army provides a food pantry that helped more than 3,000 people in October alone, including many Rantoul residents. The facility also provides a clothing center, travel and assistance program, fire and displacement services, a winter coat drive, a holiday toy shop that served 650 youths last year and was one of the first organizations on the scene with storage units three years ago when Gifford was struck by a tornado in mid-November.

“It’s amazing how much the Salvation Army does,” Vogelsang said, although noting it hasn’t been able to provide a homeless shelter for men after falling more than $150,000 short of its budget last year. However, the SA does offer grants to help place families in local hotels. He also said there are two churches that provide pop-up shelters for emergency disaster relief.

“We want to get people out of a poverty situation,” Vogelsang said, pointing out 42 people are currently involved in the program where they teach adults responsibilities and help them local employment.

Vogelsang said there is a knack to ringing the bells, entertaining people and engaging shoppers. He thanked the Rotarians for their continuous year-after-year efforts in manning the kettles, knowing it’s vital in raising funds for the Salvation Army. He said there are people who are hired to ring the bells as well, but noted it’s better to have local organizations involved.

Anyone interested in volunteering should contact the Salvation Army Thrift Store and office in Champaign.

