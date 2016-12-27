Pace: Plenty of barriers exist in Rantoul

RANTOUL — Regardless of all the talk about racial and economic equality, barriers still exist in every community, Rantoul included.

Leatrice Pace, one of the most active members of the black community who has bridged the gap into the white community on many occasions in Rantoul, feels the divide. And she wants to pull down the walls. She wants all members of Rantoul to feel like they’re included.

Pace isn’t one to just sit back and accept the notion “that’s just the way things are.”

She recently approached village officials and said things need to change before Rantoul is unified.

“We need to reach out more to others, different age groups, different status economically, different skill types,” said Pace, who is a teaching assitant with Rantoul City Schools. “Some people have skills, life experiences they can bring to the table. People take ownership and pride in something they’re a part in.”

As examples of the community’s non-inclusiveness, Pace said it seems to be the same people who are part of many of the event organizing committees. And new people feel like outsiders.

“On some occasions, people go to an event, and they’re not made to feel welcome,” she said. “People look at them strange or are not open at all. To be a friend, you have to show yourself friendly. The people who are running the community have to be open to all walks of life. You have to do this on purpose.”

Defining what inclusiveness means, people have to reach “past our boundaries and our comfort levels and reach out to people who have a lot to offer the community,” Pace said.

“They may not have gone to college and got the degree, but they know how to do things. We need to use all of our resources.”

Walking into a new setting where someone doesn’t know other people, yet wants to get involved can be intimidating. Pace has an outgoing personality, and even she feels intimidated at times. Imagine, she said, how defeated an introvert feels having such an experience.

“When I do volunteer work, sometimes I almost have to push my way in,” Pace said, because people there act like they don’t want outsiders.

“Luckily I’m a person who is not one to sit back and say nothing,” she said. “They need to let (newcomers) know we want you here, to experience life as you have experienced it.”

Brenda Runyon has been named Rantoul’s neighborhood services coordinator. Pace hopes Runyon helps to bring down some of the cultural and social barriers that separate the Rantoul community. She knows it won’t be easy.

For one thing, people who haven’t lived in Rantoul most of their lives automatically feel like outsiders.

“We have a lot of new generations here,” Pace said. They came down from Chicago when Cabrini Green closed and (from) Kankakee and Champaign-Urbana, so the dynamic is (many newer people in town).”

Pace gave sports as an example.

“Rantoul is big on sports, but I talked to a young man who did great things on the basketball team and track, but Rantoul didn’t take him under their wings to make sure he got out of here to greater things. He could have been mentored and went further both academically and sports-wise.”

dhinton@rantoulpress.com



