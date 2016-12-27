RANTOUL — There’s disconnect between many residents of Rantoul and village government and services. Brenda Runyon’s new job is to try to correct that.

Named Rantoul’s first neighborhood services coordinator, Runyon wants to hit the ground running.

“Mostly it’s going to be trying to bring the community together, to try to have more communication between the residents and village government,” Runyon said of her role.

One of the first steps will be to put into place a program to get residents to organize their neighborhoods “so they can look at needs or concerns they have for their areas and see what we can do to assist them on that,” Runyon said.

Neighborhoods is one of three focus areas that have been implemented through a local program called Rantoul Tomorrow — the others being schools and economic growth. Village Administrator Jeff Fiegenschuh said all three must work hand in hand if Rantoul Tomorrow and the community are to be a success.

“To improve the neighborhoods and make (Rantoul) a place where people want to live and work” are major goals, Runyon said.

To unify the community, all residents of Rantoul must feel like their presence, their opinions, their input are welcome.

“Leatrice Pace brought it to our attention,” Runyon said. “She had the feeling there’s a certain part of town which is your minorities who don’t feel like they’re included in what’s going on. She wants to get rid of some of that.”

Pace has seen how many in the black community, for example, feel left out of what’s happening in town, and she voiced that to village officials.

Pace, who is an active volunteer in the black community and serves as a teaching assistant with Rantoul City Schools, said she has seen the disconnect by how she is treated in certain scenarios and has heard it from others. She reached out to Police Chief Erman Blevins and Economic Development Director Rebecca Motley to express her opinions on the problem.

“I volunteer a lot and hear comments like (residents) never knew about certain (community activities) or they didn’t feel welcome at certain events,” Pace said. “It’s not really made known that the public is invited. It’s usually the same people at every committee doing all the volunteerism.”

Pace encouraged the village and other movers and shakers to reach out to all the people of Rantoul to become involved.

That’s part of what Runyon’s job is.

In February, Runyon will attend a NeighborWorks America seminar in Seattle.

“What prompted my attention on that ... goes back to Leatrice’s inclusion segment,” Runyon said. “They have a seminar topic out there on just that particular topic.

“In framing the narrative about race, equity and inclusion, it’s mostly touching on engaging in conversation to explore the role of community development of racially equitable and inclusive communities.”

Runyon said she is looking forward to attending the conference and working toward positive change.

“I’m excited. I hope that we can bridge this gap and get this positive communication going between city hall and the community, getting the community more involved and wanting to make Rantoul a place where they want to live and to work and to help our schools succeed, and in turn, it helps our economic growth. It all fits together,” Runyon said.

Runyon also hopes to create “some sort of community liaison program to promote that positive communication between residents and village hall — people who can go out into the neighborhoods” to speak with residents and bring that feedback to village officials. That feedback is important, Runyon said, “because (many) residents are not going to come to the village board meetings because they don’t feel like they’re included. We want to bridge that gap.”

There are likely many reasons people don’t attend village board meetings or approach officials with their concerns. A major one is they feel intimidated.

Another focus of the neighborhood services coordinator will be to help Rantoul City Schools to implement mentoring programs.

A key step forward has already occurred with the Tap In Leadership Academy and Big Brothers Big Sisters indicating they will offer mentoring to students.

Mentoring volunteers are needed.

Another facet of Runyon’s new job is to research practices for a neighborhood services department. Currently, she’s a department of one.

“I want to see what we can do in terms of code enforcement. The rental inspection/rental division would be included.”

One avenue of research will be to find out what other towns with a neighborhood services department are doing and what works for them. Champaign is one community with such a department.

Runyon attended a regional neighborhood networking conference attended by communities in Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan and Illinois. She learned what those municipalities have in place “as far as services,” she said. Dayton, Ohio, for instance, has a leadership academy.

“It’s more along the lines of the Ambassador Program, learning how village government operates, what some of the departments are like,” Runyon said. “Many people have a misconception of what certain (village) departments do and don’t do.”

An 18-year employee of the village, Runyon previously worked in the inspections department.

