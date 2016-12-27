Fisher 4-Hers say "thanks" to first responders

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
By SAVANNAH BAILEY for Rantoul Press
FISHER — Members of the Fantastic 4-Hers of Fisher said “thank you” to the Fisher Police Department and Fisher Fire Department by handing out Christmas baskets.
Club members ended their December meeting by filling baskets with Christmas treats, which were given to the first responders. A total of 24 baskets were made.
The activity was one of several events the club has taken part in the last few weeks.
The club met and built a float for the town Christmas parade Dec. 3.
On Dec. 5, the club met at River Valley Church of Christ for its regular monthly meeting. Pizza was served.
Giving talks and demonstrations were Kiana Bailey on getting a horse ready for show and Emma McFarling on tack and grooming supplies for horses.
The club selected a t-shirt committee to design a new shirt for the club.
There will be a Brainstorm escape SPIN club starting.
The club finalized plans to go the University of Illinois Fab Lab Jan. 28.
The club will have no January meeting.
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.