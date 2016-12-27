Fisher 4-Hers say "thanks" to first responders

By SAVANNAH BAILEY for Rantoul Press

FISHER — Members of the Fantastic 4-Hers of Fisher said “thank you” to the Fisher Police Department and Fisher Fire Department by handing out Christmas baskets.

Club members ended their December meeting by filling baskets with Christmas treats, which were given to the first responders. A total of 24 baskets were made.

The activity was one of several events the club has taken part in the last few weeks.

The club met and built a float for the town Christmas parade Dec. 3.

On Dec. 5, the club met at River Valley Church of Christ for its regular monthly meeting. Pizza was served.

Giving talks and demonstrations were Kiana Bailey on getting a horse ready for show and Emma McFarling on tack and grooming supplies for horses.

The club selected a t-shirt committee to design a new shirt for the club.

There will be a Brainstorm escape SPIN club starting.

The club finalized plans to go the University of Illinois Fab Lab Jan. 28.

The club will have no January meeting.