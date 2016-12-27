RANTOUL — A Rantoul euchre tournament will be returning in January.

The third annual tournament will be part of the monthly Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours set for Friday, Jan. 20, at the Rantoul American Legion Post 287.

Food and beverages will be available at BAH.

Euchre teams play for $20 ($10 per person). Partners are not assigned, so individuals should come with someone to play with.

Sign up ahead of time or at the door.

Call the chamber office with questions at 217-893-3323 or email office@rantoulchamber.com.



