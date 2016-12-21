Donor pledges $5,000 to historical society — with a twist

RANTOUL — An anonymous donor has pledged a $5,000 gift to the Rantoul Historical Society Museum roof fund — with a catch. It hinges on being matched.

“The person who is donating it wants it to read that they’re making the pledge for that amount (as long as someone else matches it),” Jim Cheek, historical society president, said.

Cheek said the donor “is a well-respected individual and has been in the village for many years.”

The donor said, “I will give $5,000 if the people will kick in and meet that level,” Cheek quoted.

“It’s a challenge for all businesses, big and small, and all individuals to give whatever they want to get us up to this $5,000 mark.”

There’s still a ways to go before the museum has enough in its roof fund. Cheek said the fund total previously was $4,000. About $42,000-$45,000 is needed to put on a new roof.

The historical society moved into its new digs — the former Presbyterian church on Klein Avenue across from the Dairy Queen — earlier this year after the village of Rantoul closed its former home, Grissom Hall.

Cheek said earlier the historical society knew when it took possession of the church building that it needed a new roof. Shingles were put on a few bad spots of the roof during the fall.

He said the shingles are 15-20 years old — the typical life of a shingled roof.

