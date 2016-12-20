Come dine with us: RTHS group treats community to a meal

RANTOUL — More than 300 members of the community came together over food and fellowship Thursday evening.



The occasion was the annual community meal sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes in the Rantoul Township High School cafetorium. All the food was free.



It marked the third year for the annual event. While about 325 members of the community came out to partake, about 400 plates were served when counting volunteers, according to FCA huddle leader Trisha Freeman.



The organization received help from the boys track team, varsity boys basketball team, National Honor Society, the Interact Club and individual students such as a class taught by Dede Graham. RTHS Principal Todd Wilson and nephew Tyler Wilson smoked all the meat.



Freeman enjoys the chance for the community to get together — some of whom might not normally come to such a gathering, including some homeless.



“We do see (people) who could use a warm meal,” the huddle leader said. “That kind of hit home. We have some elderly that come, and one or both of them were Rantoul grads, and they come back and they enjoy the meal.



Freeman added: “We saw families come in. I saw single moms with their kids come in. A bus full of people with seniors came. And we saw some families of kids in our school. I know there was one dad and son came (after) one of the elementary schools had a program.”



Freeman said she believes one reason people attend is that it’s an “inviting atmosphere.”



For the organizers and volunteers, she said the meal is a chance to “kind of love on people.”



“It’s amazing what a five-minute conversation over a meal ... can do for someone. Most of them are very very appreciative. They will go out of their way to say ‘thank you.’”



Funding for the free meal comes from Rantoul Rotary (both as a club and as individuals), plus businesses, the booster club and several teachers.



Freeman said the community meal came about after she returned from a mission trip to Ecuador. It got her to thinking about how to help those who need it, and suggested the community meal to a friend of hers who at that time was the FCA huddle leader.



The club has 25-30 members. It takes a commitment to attend the weekly meetings because of the early hour they are held. Meetings begin at 7 a.m. Fridays at the high school. Freeman said everyone is welcome.



