Whooping cough outbreak at Rantoul Township High School

CHAMPAIGN — Seven schools in Champaign County have confirmed cases of whooping cough — among them Rantoul Township High School, where local health authorities have declared an outbreak.

To date this year, there have been about 40 confirmed cases of this contagious illness, also called pertussis, in Champaign County, with 27 confirmed cases since mid-October, according to Rachella Thompson-Brown, communicable disease investigator for the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.

“We’re just really seeing a lot of pertussis this year,” she said.

The outbreak at Rantoul Township High School has included 20 confirmed cases to date, Thompson-Brown said.

There have also been two confirmed cases at Thomasboro Grade School, one at Villa Grove High School, two at J.W. Eater Junior High School in Rantoul, one at Heritage High School in Broadlands and, most recently, two cases at Mahomet-Seymour schools — one involving a third-grader at Lincoln Trail Elementary and one a seventh-grader at the junior high school.

All the other cases have been confirmed in the past couple of weeks, and none have been linked to the Rantoul Township High School outbreak, Thompson-Brown said.

The case count could grow, she said. Pertussis has a 21-day incubation period, and there remain potential cases under investigation.

Children and teens who are coughing are being referred to their family physicians for testing and treatment and isolated for five days, Thompson-Brown said. Treatment is a five-day course of antibiotics, she said.

It takes two-five days to lab-confirm a case of pertussis, so by the time a case is confirmed, some of the students may already have been treated and considered free to leave isolation.

Pertussis starts with symptoms similar to a common cold, with a runny nose, sneezing, low-grade fever and a mild cough.

The cough grows more severe in a week or two, with coughing outbursts characterized by a high-pitched “whoop” sound.

There were just seven cases of pertussis in Champaign County last year, Thompson-Brown said. It’s not unusual to experience an outbreak every couple of years, she said.

