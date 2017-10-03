Jones seeing patients in Rantoul

RANTOUL — Janice Jones will expand her practice in the Department of Dermatology at Christie Clinic to the Rantoul facility.

In January, Jones began seeing patients at Christie Clinic in Rantoul located at 209 West Borman Drive.

Jones will remain seeing patients at Christie Clinic on University Avenue in Champaign and Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka.

As a physician assistant in Christie Clinic’s Department of Dermatology, Jones helps with the diagnosis, prescriptions, lab test interpretations, wound suturing and medical treatments of clinical pathology.

For more information about the Department of Dermatology, visit www.christieclinic.com or call 366-1248 for more information.







