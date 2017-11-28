Chanute environmental cleanup end in sight

RANTOUL — The man who heads a portion of the environmental cleanup of the former Chanute Air Force Base said he can see an end to the work ahead, although additional work might be necessary to clean up perfluorinated compounds.

“We’re getting to the end game with cleanup remaining for just a few sites,” said Howard Sparrow, project manager for Aptim Federal Services, as he discussed groundwater cleanup progress.

Sparrow checked off more sites that have been cleaned up.

The areas include an Air Force mechanic’s site now owned by the village of Rantoul; a small tract that had trichlorethylene; a small location that formerly held a gas station where fuel was cleaned up; the former navigational aid location in the middle of the air field; a facility where fuel was stored; and a waste-hauler’s site.

When Sparrow’s company began cleanup “eight or nine” years ago, there were 57 sites that had to be cleaned up, he told members of the Restoration Advisory Board.

But now, “there are nine remaining sites to clean up,” Sparrow said, adding that of that number, “remedial action” has begun on seven of them, and they are close to being cleaned up.

He said Aptim has also been working with the Environmental Protection Agency on nine sites for documentation reviews prior to the Air Force transferring property to the village of Rantoul.

“The remedies that we have are working,” Sparrow said. “It will allow for the eventual transfer of the property.”

Cleanup on one property is inching along slower than had been hoped — Building 995, the old test-cells property in the southeast corner of the base that Sparrow said “has been a challenge.”

Paul Carroll, Air Force base alignment and closure coordinator, agreed “it has been a difficult site” with the existence of trichlorethylene that has been difficult to remove.

He said Sparrow’s company “has done a lot of work to go the extra mile.”

“They have done five excavations and lots of injections of different materials to get the contamination down. It’s been brought down to several times lower than what it was. It was over 100,000 parts per billion.”

Carroll said the cleanup has reduced those levels “by three orders of magnitude.”

Sparrow said his firm’s contract ends in December 2020, and the goal is to get that area completely cleaned up by then.

Carroll said the 2020 target completion date does not include any cleanup that may become necessary for perfluorinated compounds.

“From our PFC site inspection, we have confirmed 12 areas where PFCs have been released into the shallow groundwater,” Carroll said.



Getting the lead out

Carroll provided an update on testing at two former base trap ranges, both located on the former base’s northeast side.

An old photograph revealed the one-time existence of Trap Range 1, which was operated for “a few years” in the 1920s near what is now the intersection of Maplewood Drive and Veterans Parkway.

Forty-five samples were taken on the site, and there was “some detection of lead in a few sites that are south of Veterans Parkway and some of the private property north, some of which is (private property) and some owned by the village.”

He said there was one “small exceedance of hydrocarbons.”

At one time the site was used as a wastewater treatment facility.

Carroll said the roadway has been relocated several times at that location.

Additional testing will take place on the site.

In testing at the former Trap Range Building 107, small areas of lead and polycylic aromatic hydrocarbon (PAHs) have been found “above action levels.” The PAHS are “at greater than 1.60-foot depth” in the playground area of the Multicultural Community Center. Carroll said children at the center have not been exposed.

In spring 2018, the Air Force plans to excavate the contaminated soil.

Also at the site, Carroll said dioxane may have been used as a stabilizier with trichlorethene. Groundwater sampling was conducted in October, and the Air Force hopes to receive results this fall.



Testing for PFOs and PFOAs

Carroll said additional testing at the fire training area found evidence of perfluorooctane sulfonate and perfluorooctanoic acid that came from the firefighting foam used by the Air Force.

“We were very successful at finding PFCs in almost all of those locations,” Carroll said.

They were found in the Wisconsinan aquifer, which is not used for drinking water. Tests of the Illinoisan aquifer and Mahomet aquifer, which are groundwater sources for area residents, found no evidence of the substance. PFOS and PFOA were, however, found in the Salt Fork Creek surface water and sediment.

Carroll said the contaminants were found in the fire training area host pad, the old wastewater treatment system, just west of the airplane on Century Boulevard, Building 32 (a small crash station), Hangar 1 and at the fire station.

The Air Force will have to address the PFCs in the Wisconsinan aquifer.

Carroll said the PFCs are not in the vicinity of any crops growing in the area.

The Air Force official also provided old Champaign-Urbana Courier newspaper articles that detailed how a Bell Telephone crew having dug up old containers in Urbana that contained tear gas in 1987. RAB member Doug Rokke had brought up the existence of the containers but could provide no evidence that they had come from Chanute.

Carroll said he had also spoken with officials with the Urbana Fire Department and the University of Illinois Police Department. There was no police report on the incident.

“Greg Abbott, one of their employees, said the call came in, and he recalled it was considered a minor issue at the police department,” Carroll said.

The tear gas had been brought in to deal with rioters at the University of Illinois in 1970.

Investigators for the state Super Fund team inspected the tear gas canisters and opined that the contents could only be lethal if breathed in, in heavy doses in an enclosed area.

Rokke said he had spoken with an aide of President Donald Trump who had directed Rokke to provide Carroll with the action report involved in cleaning up the “40 gallons of chemical weapons we recovered on the site.”

Asked by Carroll if he could provide the name of the aide who had told him that, Rokke said he could not.

Other members of the board said the issue is not a RAB issue because there is no evidence the tear gas came from Chanute.

The next meeting of the Restoration Advisory Board is scheduled for noon May 17 at the Rantoul Business Center.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com







