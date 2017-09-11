Chanute environmental oversight board to meet

RANTOUL — The Chanute Restoration Advisory Board, which deals with environmental cleanup issues on the former base, will meet at noon Thursday, Nov. 16, at Rantoul Business Center, 601 S. Century Blvd.
The meeting is open to the public.
One action item involves Air Force research of newspaper archives of tear gas dug up in 1987 in Urbana.
Environmental cleanup and property transfer updates will include reports on groundwater cleanup progress; remedial process optimization activities; remedial activities planned for 2018; former Building 107 trap range area removal action; former Chanute Field Trap Range 1 area investigation; and dioxane emerging containment investigation.
From the Air Force, there will be reports on the close out of the chemical warfare training area investigation; perfluorinated compound site investigation results; landfills operation and maintenance and overview; and property transfer status.
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.