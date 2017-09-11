Chanute environmental oversight board to meet

RANTOUL — The Chanute Restoration Advisory Board, which deals with environmental cleanup issues on the former base, will meet at noon Thursday, Nov. 16, at Rantoul Business Center, 601 S. Century Blvd.

The meeting is open to the public.

One action item involves Air Force research of newspaper archives of tear gas dug up in 1987 in Urbana.

Environmental cleanup and property transfer updates will include reports on groundwater cleanup progress; remedial process optimization activities; remedial activities planned for 2018; former Building 107 trap range area removal action; former Chanute Field Trap Range 1 area investigation; and dioxane emerging containment investigation.

From the Air Force, there will be reports on the close out of the chemical warfare training area investigation; perfluorinated compound site investigation results; landfills operation and maintenance and overview; and property transfer status.

