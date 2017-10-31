Mayor: Tests in Fisher show no signs of natural gas having leaked into water supply

FISHER — There is no evidence of natural gas having leaked into Fisher’s water supply, according to tests conducted by the village.

Mayor Mike Bayler said the village conducted two separate sample tests on its water supply in light of a natural gas leak from the Peoples Gas facility southwest of the community.

“Both of our tests showed no evidence of the gas or its indicators,” Bayler said.

He said the village, in cooperation with Peoples Gas, decided to conduct the tests, which were performed by Isotech Laboratories and Teklab.

“Both showed no evidence of any natural gas in the samples,” Bayler said.

He said the samples cover only those getting drink water from the village. It does not include those whose water source is a well.

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan filed suit in Champaign County Circuit Court against Peoples Gas over the natural gas leak.

The leak occurred at the company’s underground storage facility, where natural gas is stored about 4,000 feet below the surface, which is below the level of the Mahomet Aquifer. The aquifer supplies much of the drinking water for area homes.

According to the suit, a company employee noticed gas bubbles rising out of puddles at one of its 153 injection wells Dec. 6, 2016. About one month later, Peoples Gas reported to the Illinois Department of Transportation that 39.3 million cubic feet of natural gas had leaked from that location and that the natural gas had migrated into the Mahomet Aquifer.

Five homes north of Mahomet were found to have been affected by the natural gas leak. Spiros Law is representing four of the families.

Assistant attorneys general Brian Clappier and Brian Navarrete are handling the case for Madigan’s environmental bureau. They argue that Peoples Gas violated the Oil and Gas Act and the Environmental Protection Act.

The lawsuit asks for civil penalties of $50,000 for each violation of the Environmental Protection Act and an additional $10,000 for each day in violation.

