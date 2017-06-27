Need for third-party investigation into storm sewer line issue still TBD

RANTOUL — It has not yet been determined whether or not there will be an independent, third-party investigation into the handling of a storm sewer line case in which the line was diverted around property owned by a village trustee.

Mayor Chuck Smith has spoken with all of the village trustees, the village’s attorney Ken Beth and a law firm in Chicago about the matter (Klein, Thorpe and Jenkins Ltd.). Smith received a determination from the law firm late Thursday night.

Three residents asked for the investigation into the matter at a June village board study session, and said the village needs to be more transparent to residents.

Jack Anderson, who has spoken out on the issue several times, said there were still unanswered questions into why the sewer line was rerouted around the property of village trustee Chad Smith “at a cost of $39,000 when cheaper alternatives were available that didn’t require public funds.”

Smith will have the final decision into whether or not the investigation will take place and said a decision most likely will not be made until Tuesday or Wednesday “at least.”

“I think a decision will be made next week,” Smith said Friday. “Basically, the decision is coming down to me. (The decision) is neutral right now.”

After trustee Chad Smith bought two lots on which to build a new house last year, he discovered a storm sewer easement ran through them. He asked public works officials if there was any way the easement could be routed around his property.

The rerouting was done at a cost of $39,000. Smith, however, paid the village $17,079.

A group of residents led by Anderson asked that an investigation be conducted to determine if laws were broken, favoritism was shown to Smith, whether he had paid the proper amount for the rerouting work, whether the process was circumvented by the village board not being informed of the change sooner and why cheaper alternatives weren’t taken rather than rerouting the sewer line.

Village Administrator Jeff Fiegenschuh said mistakes were made on his part in authorizing the rerouting work, believing he had the authority to approve such a large changeover. He also apologized.

Anderson said he was told that Smith didn’t have to pay the full amount to reroute the line because the community as a whole benefitted from the rerouting by increasing hydraulic flow capacity.

Anderson also questioned why the village board wasn’t made aware of the matter until Anderson brought it up.

Other residents have questioned the village government’s transparency in being willing to make available its actions and the reasons for those actions.

